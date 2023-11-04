Tonali's gambling a 'massive shock' to Newcastle

The 23-year-old placed multiple bets including on matches involving Milan during his time with the Italian giants.

His agent has said Tonali has a gambling addiction.

The English Football Association are also reportedly investigating whether Tonali broke betting rules after joining Newcastle.

Players are not permitted to gamble on any football matches, whether they are involved or not.

"It was a massive shock, a massive surprise. Dealing with it was new to all of us. It came from nowhere," Ashworth told reporters on Friday.

"He was a big signing for us. We didn't expect it. You look at yourself. Could I have done better? Could we have known? Should we have known? You look at your processes.