FIFA hands two-year ban to BFF secretary Shohag

In addition to the evidence collected during the investigations conducted by the investigatory chamber in the applicable proceedings, the adjudicatory chamber was comfortably satisfied, after having conducted a hearing and upon careful analysis of the evidence presented before it, that Shohag had breached articles 13 (General duties), 15 (Duty of loyalty) and 24 (Forgery and falsification) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, 2020 edition.

The grounds of the decision have been communicated to Shohag today (Friday) and copies of letters have been sent to BFF and Asian Football Federation.