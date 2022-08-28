For the love of the game: Manchester United

“You can change your wife, your politics, your religion, but never, never can you change your favourite football team.”

This quote belongs to the eccentric former France and Manchester United striker Eric Cantona. Cantona is known for his philosophical, sometimes a bit ‘out there’, statements. But he said this line in a movie titled ‘Looking for Eric’, where he played a fictional version of himself.

Even though this wasn’t Cantona’s own quote rather a dialogue from a movie, it had the intrinsic ‘Cantona-esque’ feeling to it and is currently his most talked about quote.