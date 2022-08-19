For the love of the game: Chelsea

“In both Sterling and Koulibaly’s cases, Boehly's opening bid was close to their club’s asking price. That’s how both parties knew that Chelsea was serious about the deal. And ultimately, both deals happened. Even in the missed deals of Raphinha and Kounde, Boehly was willing to give the club the asking price. I see this as a plus point. We are not trying to pinch money like before,” said Mutammim.

All in all, Bangladeshi Blues are keeping their feet on the ground and are hoping their team uses this season to recover from the past season’s blues and come back fighting for every title from the following season.

“Frankly speaking, the team we already have is a decent team. But, all in all, I think our most legit expectation should be to secure the top 4. And if possible, fight for one or two cup finals and maybe win them. It’s not like we are expecting a trophy this season. Top 4 will be the main target I think.”