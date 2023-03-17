Real Madrid draw Chelsea, Guardiola returns to Bayern Munich in Champions League quarters

City, who were runners-up in 2021, will face 2020 champions Bayern who were managed by Guardiola for three seasons from 2013. Under Guardiola, they were perennial Bundesliga champions but fell at the Champions League semi-final stage each year.
Reigning Serie A champions AC Milan will face this season's runaway leaders Napoli in an all-Italian clash while Inter Milan play Portuguese side Benfica.
The semi-final draw was also made with all three Italian sides on one side of the draw and both English teams in the other half.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL DRAW
Real Madrid v Chelsea
Benfica v Inter Milan
Manchester City v Bayern Munich
AC Milan v Napoli
* Team drawn first hosts the first leg
* First legs: 11-12 April
* Second legs: 18-19 April
SEMI-FINAL DRAW
Semi-final 1: Milan/Napoli v Benfica/Inter
Semi-final 2: Real/Chelsea v City/Bayern
* Team drawn first hosts the first leg
* First legs: 9-10 May
* Second legs: 16-17 May