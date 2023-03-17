Real Madrid draw Chelsea, Guardiola returns to Bayern Munich in Champions League quarters

Defending champions Real Madrid will play 2021 winners Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League while Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola will face his former club Bayern Munich after they were drawn together in Nyon on Friday.

Real, who beat last year's finalists Liverpool 6-2 on aggregate in the last 16, will be up against another English side after Graham Potter's Chelsea handed Borussia Dortmund their first loss of the year and qualified with a 2-1 aggregate win.