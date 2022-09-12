Football to resume in England after queen’s demise

The English Football League has announced its teams will return to action on Tuesday after fixtures were suspended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Matches in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland were postponed over the weekend as a mark of respect for the late monarch.

“A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the national anthem to be played in stadiums,” the EFL, which runs the three divisions below the Premier League, said in a statement on Monday.