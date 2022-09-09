Premier League, EFL postpone next round of fixtures to mourn Queen

“As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed,” it said in a statement.
“At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”
The EFL said all its fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed.
“This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend,” the EFL said.