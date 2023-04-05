Ancelotti wants cool heads, Xavi anticipates war in Classico

Real Madrid will try to keep cool heads as they bid to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the Copa del Rey Clasico semi-final second leg, coach Carlo Ancelotti said Tuesday.

The Spanish champions visit arch-rivals Barcelona on Wednesday as they bid to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat in the derby.

Eder Militao’s own goal split the teams in the first leg in March as Madrid dominated but could not break down Barcelona’s solid defence.