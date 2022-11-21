‘I have no words’: Ecuadoreans celebrate historic World Cup opener win

Thousands of euphoric Ecuadoreans celebrated on Sunday in various cities around the South American nation after the country’s historic victory against host nation Qatar in the opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Ecuador made the perfect start to the tournament by beating Qatar’s side 2-0 in the Group A game with a brace from veteran striker Enner Valencia, who scored on a penalty kick and then a header in the first half.

The game marked the first time a host nation had been beaten in a World Cup opener.