Bangladesh face Maldives with semi dreams in the balance

‘There is a saying, if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. We always keep trying. Because to us, SAFF is like the World Cup. That’s how we prepare for it every year. We have come here with proper preparation. It’s not as if we have already gotten eliminated from SAFF after suffering one defeat.’

There is no scope to disagree with what Bangladesh’s centre-back Topu Barman said. ‘If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again’ is a saying that gives a person the strength to keep fighting no matter the ordeal.

But the problem is that Topu won’t get the chance to ‘try, try again’ in this SAFF. Bangladesh’s match against the Maldives today (Sunday) will be a trial by fire for Topu and co. because if they lose, they won’t be getting a second chance.