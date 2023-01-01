Aston Villa punish Lloris mistake to shock Tottenham

Aston Villa ruined Tottenham’s bid to climb back into the Premier League’s top four as a costly mistake from Hugo Lloris condemned the north Londoners to a damaging 2-0 defeat on Sunday.

Playing for the first time since France’s World Cup final defeat against Argentina, Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris weakly spilled Douglas Luiz’s shot early in the second half and Emiliano Buendia pounced to put Villa ahead.

Lloris was left on the bench for Tottenham’s draw against Brentford on December 26 as he rested after France’s agonising final loss in Qatar.