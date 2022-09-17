Dance Vini!: Neymar tells Vinicius Jr after ‘racist’ remark on goal celebration

Pele, Neymar and other big names in Brazilian football voiced outrage Friday over a Spanish agent’s allegedly racist comments on Brazil and Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, whom he urged to stop “acting like a monkey.”

Pedro Bravo, the head of the Spanish Football Agents’ Association (AEAF), made the comment Thursday on the “Chiringuito Show,” one of Spain’s top football TV programs, telling the 22-year-old player to stop celebrating his goals with his trademark dance moves.