Ramos sees red as PSG salvage a point against Reims

Paris Saint-Germain salvaged a point with 10 men as they drew 0-0 at struggling Reims on Saturday but still increased their Ligue 1 lead after Marseille lost 2-1 at home to last-place Ajaccio.

Both PSG and Marseille rested starters with an eye on midweek Champions League games and their showdown next Sunday.

Marseille lost, despite Dimitri Payet’s 100th Ligue 1 goal. PSG escaped with a draw, despite Sergio Ramos’ 28th career red card.