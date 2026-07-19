FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winners: Complete list from 1930 to 2022
The Golden Boot is awarded to the leading goalscorer at each FIFA World Cup, recognising the tournament’s most prolific finisher.
The honour has been claimed by some of football’s greatest names over the decades, with France's Just Fontaine still holding the record for the most goals scored in a single World Cup after netting 13 times in 1958.
The 1962 tournament remains unique in World Cup history, with six players sharing the top scorer's honour after each finished with four goals.
France's Kylian Mbappé won the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup with eight goals, while the winner of the 2026 award is yet to be decided.
Here is the complete list of all the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winners from 1930 to 2022: