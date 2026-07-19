Messi or Mbappe: Who will win the Golden Boot? Who are the favourites for the World Cup awards?

After weeks of excitement, drama and thrilling action, only one match remains. The final is all that is left. The question of who will lift the golden trophy will be answered in Sunday's (Bangladesh time Monday) final between Spain and Argentina.

Alongside the title, however, FIFA will also present several individual and team awards at the end of the tournament.

Individual brilliance, memorable performances, goalkeeping excellence, the emergence of young talent and a team’s discipline on the pitch all play a role in determining the various World Cup awards.

While some winners are decided after the final, others will be determined before the final even kicks off. Naturally, players from the two finalists are the leading contenders for most of the honours, although several footballers from other teams also remain in contest.