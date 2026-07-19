Messi or Mbappe: Who will win the Golden Boot? Who are the favourites for the World Cup awards?
After weeks of excitement, drama and thrilling action, only one match remains. The final is all that is left. The question of who will lift the golden trophy will be answered in Sunday's (Bangladesh time Monday) final between Spain and Argentina.
Alongside the title, however, FIFA will also present several individual and team awards at the end of the tournament.
Individual brilliance, memorable performances, goalkeeping excellence, the emergence of young talent and a team’s discipline on the pitch all play a role in determining the various World Cup awards.
While some winners are decided after the final, others will be determined before the final even kicks off. Naturally, players from the two finalists are the leading contenders for most of the honours, although several footballers from other teams also remain in contest.
FIFA World Cup awards
Golden Boot — Awarded to the tournament's top scorer.
Golden Ball — Awarded to the tournament's best player.
Golden Glove — Awarded to the best goalkeeper.
Best Young Player — Awarded to the best young footballer.
Fair Play Award — Awarded to the most disciplined team.
Goal of the Tournament — Awarded for the best goal scored at the World Cup.
What is the Golden Boot and how is it decided?
The Golden Boot is awarded to the tournament's leading goalscorer. France's Kylian Mbappe won the prize at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after scoring eight goals.
If two or more players finish with the same number of goals, the award goes to the player with the most assists. If they are still level, the Golden Boot is awarded to the player who recorded those goals and assists in fewer minutes on the pitch.
Who is leading the race at the 2026 World Cup?
This year's Golden Boot battle has come down to Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Both players have scored eight goals heading into the final, but Messi holds the advantage with four assists compared with Mbappe's three. That means the Argentina captain currently leads the race on the tie-break criteria.
Golden Boot standings
Lionel Messi (Argentina): 8 goals, 4 assists
Kylian Mbappe (France): 8 goals, 3 assists
Erling Haaland (Norway): 7 goals
Jude Bellingham (England): 6 goals, 1 assist
Harry Kane (England): 6 goals, 1 assist
Ousmane Dembele (France): 5 goals, 2 assists
Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain): 5 goals, 1 assist
What is the Golden Ball and who are the favourites?
The Golden Ball is awarded to the best player of the World Cup. Argentina’s Lionel Messi won the prize at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The selection process begins during the tournament, with FIFA's Technical Study Group (TSG) drawing up a shortlist of candidates. Accredited media representatives covering the World Cup then vote to determine the winner. The players finishing second and third receive the Silver Ball and Bronze Ball respectively.
Introduced in 1978, the award has often gone to players whose teams did not go on to win the World Cup. Oliver Kahn in 2002, Zinedine Zidane in 2006, Diego Forlan in 2010, Lionel Messi in 2014 and Luka Modric in 2018 received the Golden Ball despite losing in the final.
Kahn remains the only goalkeeper to have won the award, although some selections have proved controversial.
Messi is the only player in World Cup history to have won the Golden Ball twice. The 39-year-old once again tops the list of favourites this year. Spain's Rodri and Mikel Oyarzabal, France's Kylian Mbappe and his teammate Michael Olise are also among the leading contenders.
Other players in the running include England captain Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Norway's Erling Haaland and Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha.
What is the Golden Glove and who are the favourites?
The Golden Glove is awarded to the best goalkeeper at the World Cup. Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez won the prize last time at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The winner is determined based on the goalkeeper's influence on matches, crucial saves and the number of clean sheets. The award was introduced in 1994 and was known as the Lev Yashin Award until 2010. In four of the last five World Cups, the honour has gone to the goalkeeper of the title-winning team.
Goalkeepers' performances have been one of the major talking points at this year's World Cup. Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has attracted the most attention, earning widespread praise on social media with a string of outstanding saves.
Major League Soccer club Inter Miami are even reported to be interested in signing him. However, with Cape Verde eliminated in the Round of 32, there is uncertainty over whether Vozinha will ultimately win the award.
Spain's Unai Simon is currently the leading contender for the Golden Glove. He has conceded just one goal in seven World Cup matches so far. Other candidates include England's Jordan Pickford, Paraguay's Orlando Gill, Portugal's Diogo Costa, Switzerland's Gregor Kobel, Morocco's Yassine Bounou and Egypt's Mostafa Shobeir.
Who are the favourites for the Best Young Player award?
Introduced in 2006, the Best Young Player award is presented to the outstanding footballer aged under 21 at the World Cup. According to FIFA, the award recognises a young player whose performances, skill and influence have left a lasting impression on the tournament. It is not only a recognition of current success but also of future potential.
Argentina's World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez won the award at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This year, Spain's two young stars, Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, are the leading contenders after helping the European champions reach the final.
France's Desire Doue, England's Nico O'Reilly and Morocco midfielder Ayoub Bouaddi are also in contention for the award. Bouaddi has particularly impressed with a series of eye-catching performances at this year's World Cup.
What is the Fair Play Award and who are the favourites?
The Fair Play Award is presented to the team that displays the highest standards of discipline and sportsmanship at the World Cup. Only teams that progress beyond the group stage into the knockout rounds are eligible for the award introduced in 1970. Under the current 48-team World Cup format, teams that reach the Round of 32 qualify for consideration.
Brazil have won the Fair Play Award a record four times, followed by England and Spain with three titles each. England claimed the award at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This year, the honour is again expected to go to a European team, with Spain, France and Norway among the leading contenders.
What is the Goal of the Tournament award and who is in contention?
The Goal of the Tournament award is decided by football fans through a public vote. The winning goal will be selected from six goals shortlisted from the quarter-finals and semi-finals.
In addition to the overall Goal of the Tournament award, the best goal from each stage of the competition is also selected separately. Brazil's Richarlison won the award at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with his spectacular bicycle kick against Serbia.
This year, Uzbekistan's Eldor Shomurodov won the Best Goal of the Group Stage award. Cape Verde's Sidney Lopes Cabral claimed the Best Goal of the Round of 32, while Norway's Erling Haaland received the Best Goal of the Round of 16 award. His late strike against Brazil helped Norway reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.
The 6 finalists for the Goal of the Tournament award are:
Kylian Mbappe — vs Morocco (quarter-final)
Andreas Schjelderup — vs England (quarter-final)
Jude Bellingham — vs Norway (quarter-final)
Julian Alvarez — vs Switzerland (quarter-final)
Pedro Porro — vs France (semi-final)
Enzo Fernández — vs England (semi-final)
Voting for the award will close before the World Cup final. As a result, the winner of the Goal of the Tournament award, chosen by fans, will be announced before the final kicks off.