Tony Kroos to retire from football after Euro 2024

Before the European Championship, Kroos has a chance to win the Champions League with Real for a fifth time when they face Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on 1 June.

He also won the Champions League with Bayern Munich before joining the Spanish giants.

Kroos joined Real in 2014 and quickly formed a formidable midfield partnership with Luka Modric.

In a statement on their website, Real said Kroos "will go down in Real Madrid history as one of our club and international football's greatest legends".