Barcelona out to prove they are better than Bayern

Barcelona will be eager to show everyone that they are better than rivals Bayern Munich when the two teams face off in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, said Barca manager Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona were beaten 2-0 by Bayern in last month’s Group C fixture, a result that Xavi said was not a true reflection of the team’s talent.

But having won only one of their four matches in Europe this season, Xavi wants his team to show their true worth at Camp Nou on Wednesday.