There is always a bit of rivalry between us and India

Finally, the first win in the Asian Cup qualifiers. How does it feel?
Alhamdulillah, it feels really good. We’re all very happy. We needed to win this match. Everyone worked hard. We were able to gift the nation a victory, what could be greater than that!
Is there a bit of extra satisfaction in beating India?
Definitely. Whenever we play against them, everyone feels mentally charged up and get an extra boost of morale.
Why is it like that?
There’s always a bit of rivalry between us and India, that’s nothing new. They may be better than us in some areas, but we always step onto the pitch aiming to beat them.
What were you thinking before going onto the pitch this time?
We played them on their home ground in March. This time the match was on our turf. We didn’t want to let the opportunity slip. We badly needed a win. Before the match, everyone had just one thing on their minds that we must win.
It was a crucial match for us. In all the matches we played this year, we came close but ultimately fell short. The win was essential at least to show that we’re improving, that we’re playing better.
Did you imagine before the match that you would score the winning goal?
No, I didn’t. I’m truly overjoyed with what happened. I thank Allah for everything. It happened because He willed it. Luck was on my side too.
The way I wanted to strike the ball is exactly how it went into the net. I also had the nation’s prayers with me.
Rakib set up the goal. What will you rate him out of 100?
I’d give Rakib Bhai 100 out of 100. I would place him ahead of myself. If he hadn’t provided such a beautiful pass, I might not have scored the goal at all.
You have scored seven goals in Bangladesh’s jersey now. Which one do you value the most?
Definitely I’ll keep the goal against India on top. It was my dream. For a long time, I had hoped that if only I could score a goal against India! That dream finally came true.
This indeed is my best goal. After scoring, my confidence was boosted. I felt that if I got two more chances, I could convert both.
Which national team victory do you rate the highest?
Without a doubt, the win against India. I’ve played 21 matches for Bangladesh and we won seven of them. To me, the seventh win is the most important one indeed.
Since Hamza and Shamit joined, people’s interest in the national team has increased. How do you see this?
This is very positive. Fans come to the stadium because of their influence. It motivates us as well. It’s developing a mindset among everyone to work even harder.
How did you celebrate the night of the win?
From the pitch to the dressing room and later at the team hotel, everyone celebrated a lot. Everyone is pleased with the win after all the hard work.
How is the experience of playing on the same team with talented players like them?
I feel fortunate to share the dressing room with players like them. Watching them helps me improve as well. We now know how to play good football.
Maintaining ball possession, scoring regularly, and responding immediately after conceding, these are the indicators of our progress. We’ve also developed the mentality to fight until the very last minute.
How is the competition within the squad between you and them?
There is no competition between me and them. I’d say that just like Argentina have Messi, we have Hamza. He rises to the occasion whenever the team needs him.
How hopeful are you about the match against Singapore next March?
Surely, we will win against Singapore. If we maintain the way we’ve been playing so far, definitely there will be some good results.