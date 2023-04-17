‘No corruption in BFF’, claims Salam Murshedy

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) senior vice-president and the finance committee’s chairman Salam Murshedy said in no uncertain terms that, “No corruption took place” at a press conference held after an emergency meeting of the federation’s executive committee on Monday afternoon.

However, just minutes before Salam boldly claimed that no corruption had taken place, the BFF president Kazi Salahuddin, who was sitting beside him at the press conference, said the federation’s general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, who has been banned by FIFA for two years, will no longer take part in BFF activities.