Salahuddin, a synonym for 'slamming'

There can be a counter-question– the girls are doing well, but Salahuddin has failed to make any improvement in men’s football. He also has the answer to this question, “The girls are doing well, because we kept these girls together for a long time and trained them. They live under our supervision. We release them for around two months to play for their clubs and then they again return to us. We can’t do that in men’s football. They are under their club’s supervision for majority of the year.”

There is also difference of opinions about his Salahuddin’s achievements. The controversies surrounding him as the BFF president have piled on and turned into a mountain which casts a giant shadow over whatever good has happened during his tenure. So, right now in Bangladesh football – ‘S’ stands for Salahuddin, ‘S’ stands for slamming.

*This report appeared in the online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ashfaq-Ul-Alam Niloy.