Liverpool sign Argentine World Cup winner Mac Allister

Liverpool, who struggled last term after nearly completing an unprecedented quadruple in 2021/22, have been criticised for failing to reinforce their ageing midfield over recent transfer windows.

Klopp is excited about the arrival of Mac Allister, who reportedly cost an initial fee of £35 million.

Mac Allister will wear the number 10 shirt worn with distinction by past Liverpool stars Sadio Mane, John Barnes and Michael Owen.

“We are adding a very talented, very smart, very technically skilled boy to our squad and this is super news, really it is,” said the German.

“I do not think the football world needs me to say too much about Alexis’s qualities because they are already pretty well known.