Bangladesh receive a 7-0 drubbing against mighty Aussies

The difference of ranking between the sides was vast and that was translated in the final result as Australia thumped Bangladesh by 7-0 in their World Cup Qualifier match at the AMI Park of Melbourne on Thursday.

Substitute player Jamie Maclaren scored a hattrick, Mitchell Duke a brace while Brandon Borello and Harry Soutar registered one goal apiece during the goal fest.

If Bangladesh had any hope before the match to engulf the much higher ranked side, just in the four minutes into play they understood even the difference between the physical heights of the two sets of players was too much.