Asia’s FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers postponed

“With the aim of protecting the health and safety of all participants, FIFA and the AFC will continue to work together to closely monitor the situation in the region and to identify new dates for the respective qualifying matches,” it added.

AFC further said that details on the new dates for the next round of qualifying matches for the two tournaments will be announced in due course.

More than 700,000 people across the world have so far lost their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic.