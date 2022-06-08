Football

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifier

Bangladesh lose 0-2 to Bahrain

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh trying to defend their post from a Bahrain free kick during their AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifier match Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 8 June, 2022
Bangladesh began their AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifier campaign with a defeat, as they lost 0-2 against a superior Bahrain team in their opening match of group E at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday, reports BSS.

Midfielders Ali Abdulla Haram and Karim Al Aswad scored one goal each for Bahrain. Both the goals came in the first half.

Bahrain were expected to get a huge victory against Bangladesh. But goalkeeper Anisur Rahman Zico’s superb performance between the poles denied Bahrain multiple scoring opportunities and saved Bangladesh from ignominy.

89th ranked Bahrain had to wait till the 34th minute to score the first goal in the match against 188th ranked Bangladesh. Ali Abdulla Haram opened the scoring with a perfect header from close range from a corner kick.

Kamil Al-Aswad doubled the lead in the 42nd minute with a grounded shot that found the back of the net after beating the Bangladesh’s custodian Zico.

Back with a healthy two-goal lead, Bahrain resumed their onslaught in the second half. But the boys in red and green were firm and did not allow Bahrain add to their tally.

Bangladesh was busy defending most of the match. They got their only scoring opportunity in the 31st minute when skipper Jamal Bhuyan’s free kick narrowly missed its mark.

The only previous meeting between Bangladesh and Bahrain was in the 1979 President’s Cup. The Middle Eastern country won that match by an identical 2-0 margin.

Bangladesh, who are placed in group E alongside Bahrain, Turkmenistan and Malaysia in the AFC Asian Cup, will play their second match against Turkmenistan on 11 June. They will meet Malaysia in their final group stage match on 14 June.

On the other hand, Bahrain will now face Malaysia on Saturday before meeting Turkmenistan next Tuesday in their third and final match of the qualifying contest.

The group winner will automatically go through to the finals.

Bangladesh squad - Anisur Rahman Zico, Yeasin Arafat, Tutul Hossain Badsha, Biswanath Ghosh, Rion Hossain, Jamal Bhuyan, Biplo Ahmed, Atiqur Rahman, Mohammad Ibrahim, Sazzad Hossain and Rakib Hossain.

