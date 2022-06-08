Bangladesh lose 0-2 to Bahrain

Bangladesh began their AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifier campaign with a defeat, as they lost 0-2 against a superior Bahrain team in their opening match of group E at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday, reports BSS.

Midfielders Ali Abdulla Haram and Karim Al Aswad scored one goal each for Bahrain. Both the goals came in the first half.

Bahrain were expected to get a huge victory against Bangladesh. But goalkeeper Anisur Rahman Zico’s superb performance between the poles denied Bahrain multiple scoring opportunities and saved Bangladesh from ignominy.