Bangladesh lose 2-1 to Turkmenistan

Bangladesh suffered its second successive defeat in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers as they lost to Turkmenistan 1-2 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Saturday.

Bangladesh fought hard against Turkmenistan, who are 54 ranks above Bangladesh in the FIFA rankings, as they kept the score 1-1 till the 77th minute.

But Arslanmyrat Amanow crushed Bangladesh’s hopes of earning their first points in the campaign with a simple tap in from the goalmouth.