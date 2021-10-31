Bangladesh suffer 0-6 defeat against Uzbekistan

In the day’s match, captain Khoshimov Ulugbek struck twice in the 12th and 16th minutes while Begimov Eldorbek, Toshtemirov Asliddin, Abbosbek Fayzullaev and Odilov Alisher netted one goal each in the 15th, 26th, 63rd and 87th minutes respectively for the home team.
The FIFA Ranking of Uzbekistan is 103 while Bangladesh’s ranking is 187.
In the day’s other match, Kuwait U-23 team beat their Saudi Arabian counterpart at the same venue.
Bangladesh, which conceded 0-1 goal defeat against upper ranked Kuwait in the last match, will face another giant Saudi Arabia on 2 November to decide the fate of the Group D.