AFC U-23 Asian Cup

Bangladesh suffer 0-6 defeat against Uzbekistan

Bangladesh suffers a big defeat against Uzbekistan in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers at Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent on 30 October 2021
Bangladesh suffered a humiliating 0-6 goal defeat against hosts Uzbekistan in a Group D match of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup’ 2022 Qualifiers held at Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent on Saturday, reports UNB.

But the results of the match will not make any impact in the Group D standings as the match was earlier given International Friendly status due to pre-qualifications of the hosts Uzbekistan in the final round of the meet.

In the day’s match, captain Khoshimov Ulugbek struck twice in the 12th and 16th minutes while Begimov Eldorbek, Toshtemirov Asliddin, Abbosbek Fayzullaev and Odilov Alisher netted one goal each in the 15th, 26th, 63rd and 87th minutes respectively for the home team.

The FIFA Ranking of Uzbekistan is 103 while Bangladesh’s ranking is 187.

In the day’s other match, Kuwait U-23 team beat their Saudi Arabian counterpart at the same venue.

Bangladesh, which conceded 0-1 goal defeat against upper ranked Kuwait in the last match, will face another giant Saudi Arabia on 2 November to decide the fate of the Group D.

