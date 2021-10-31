Bangladesh suffer 0-6 defeat against Uzbekistan

Bangladesh suffered a humiliating 0-6 goal defeat against hosts Uzbekistan in a Group D match of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup’ 2022 Qualifiers held at Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent on Saturday, reports UNB.

But the results of the match will not make any impact in the Group D standings as the match was earlier given International Friendly status due to pre-qualifications of the hosts Uzbekistan in the final round of the meet.