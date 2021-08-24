Bashundhara face Mohun Bagan in crucial match today

ATK Mohun Bagan of India however go to the field with an upper hand because they are in a comfortable position in the points table compared to Bashundhara Kings.
The Indian side have secured six points from two matches and they will be needed only one point to qualify for the next round while the back to back premier league champions Bashundhara Kings have four points from the same number of matches and they must have to win against ATK Mohun Bagan to keep ensure their next round spot.
Earlier, Bashundhara Kings made an auspicious start as they blanked Maziya Sports & Recreation Club of Maldives by 2-0 goals in their group opening match and played out to a goalless draw with Bengaluru FC of India in their second group D match keeping their next round hope alive.
On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan made a winning start as they blanked Bengaluru FC by 2-0 goals in their opening group match and defeated Maziya Sports & Recreation Club of Maldives by 3-1 goals in the second match.