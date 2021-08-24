Bashundhara face Mohun Bagan in crucial match today

Bashundhara Kings face favorite ATK Mohun Bagan of India in their third and last group D match of AFC Cup at National Football Stadium in the Maldives today, reports BSS.

Private satellite channel T-Sports telecasts the match live that kicks off at 5:00pm.

It’ll be a must win for Bashundhara Kings to keep their chance alive to go to the next round because only one team from the group will qualify for the inter-zonal semifinals.