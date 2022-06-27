Bashundhara Kings maintain winning run

After the breather, Kings came to the field with orgainsed way and added two more goals in their tally when Khaled Shafiei put Kings ahead in the 65th minute and Robson scored the third goal for Kings in the 85th minute of the match.
Rabby reduced the margin scoring the second goal for Sheikh Russel in the 90+3rd minute of the match.
Sheikh Russel tried their best to fight back in the match but could not convert any in the remaining proceeding.
Bashundhara clearly dominated the play, especially in the second half, and notched their deserving victory on the day while Sheikh Russel also fought neck to neck in the end, but ultimately they had to leave the field with empty hand, despite taking the lead.
The day's win saw, Kings extended their lead in the table with 44 points from 17 matches while Sheikh Russel remained at their previous collection of 18 points playing the same number of matches.
Monday's match: Mohammedan SC will take on Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla at 4.00pm.