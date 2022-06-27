Bashundhara Kings maintain winning run

Defending champions Bashundhara Kings maintained their winning run in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League football when they came from behind beat Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by exciting 3-2 goals held on Sunday at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city, reports BSS.

In the day's match, Brazilian midfielder Miguel Figueira, Iranian defender Khaled Shafiei and Brazilian forward Robson scored one goal each for Kings while Kyrgyzstan defender Aizar Akmatov and forward Mannaf Rabby netted one goal apiece for Sheikh Russel.

The match was locked 1-1 draw at the breather. Aizar Akmatov put Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra ahead in the converting a spot kick in the 28th minute while Miguel Figueira restored the parity for Kings in the 38th minute of the match.