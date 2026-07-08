Messi 'didn't want to go home'

Lionel Messi said his tears after Argentina's dramatic 3-2 win over Egypt to reach the World Cup quarter-finals were "a release" in what could have been his final international appearance.

The 39-year-old broke down in a rare show of emotion at the end of an incredible last 16 tie in Atlanta that took the defending champions to the brink of a shock elimination.

"I think it was a release, a relief for everyone. It was an ugly moment at 2-0," Messi told reporters.

The Argentina captain saw a first-half penalty saved as Egypt stormed into a 2-0 lead. But Messi also led the late fightback.