BFF election schedule announced

Prothom Alo English Desk

The schedule of the much talked about election of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) billed for 3 October has been announced on Thursday, reports UNB.

The chief election commissioner and returning officer of BFF election' 2020 Mesbah Uddin announced the election schedule for the post of one president, one senior vice president, four vice presidents and 15 executive committee members.

The election of the 21-member BFF executive committee will be on 3 October from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at Sonargaon Hotel in the capital.

As per election schedule, distribution of nomination form on 5-7 September from 11:00am to 5:00pm, submission of nomination papers on 8 September from 11:00am to 5:00pm, submission of complain on 9 Sept from 11:00am to 3:00pm, scrutiny of nomination papers on 11 Sept from 3:00pm, withdrawal of candidature from 8 to 12 Sept from 11:00am to 5:00pm, publication of final candidate list on 13 Sept at 3:00pm and election on 3 October.

