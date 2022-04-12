Chelsea face 'incredibly high' challenge to stay in Champions League: Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said his team need a "fantastic script" to overturn a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid on Tuesday and qualify for the Champions League semi-finals.

Reigning European champions Chelsea have been destabilised by the enforced sale of the club after the British government sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich for his close links to Russian president Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.

Chelsea's 3-1 defeat in the first leg at Stamford Bridge last week followed by a surprise 4-1 home defeat to Brentford in the Premier League, although Chelsea got back on track with a 6-0 thrashing of Southampton this weekend.