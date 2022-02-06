Chittagong Abahani beat Rahmatganj, Sheikh Russel draw with Mohammedan

Local forward Rubel Miya scored the match winner for the port city team Abahani in the 72nd minute (2-1).
In the other match, former champions Sheikh Russel KC managed a 1-1 draw with traditional Dhaka Mohammedan SC at the Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi.
Malian striker Souleymane Diabate scored first for the old horse Dhaka Mohammedan SC in the 23rd minute (1-0).
At the same time, Sheikh Russel KC were restricted to 10-man as their Saaduddin received red card while trying to stop a goal-bound ball, but failed.
When Sheikh Russel KC were struggling with 10-man to survive, then their Kyrgyzstani footballer Aizar Akmatov came to rescue his team making equaliser by a good header, utilising a corner of his mate in the 84th minute (1-1).
Mohammedan SC were also restricted to 10-man in the 67th minute when their Masud Rana got a direct red card.
After the match, the first round of the BPL Football was completed.