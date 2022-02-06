Football

BPL Football

Chittagong Abahani beat Rahmatganj, Sheikh Russel draw with Mohammedan

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka Mohammedan's Malian striker Souleymane Diabate celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Sheikh Russel KC at the Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi, Gazipur on 5 February, 2022
Dhaka Mohammedan's Malian striker Souleymane Diabate celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Sheikh Russel KC at the Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi, Gazipur on 5 February, 2022Prothom Alo

Coming from behind, Chittagong Abahani made a good start in the 12-team Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football beating Rahmatganj MFS by 2-1 at the Bir Shreshtha Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj on Saturday, reports UNB.

Ghanian professional footballer Philip Adjah put the old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj MFS ahead in the very 4th minute (1-0) to dominate the first half.

But the Nigerian striker Peter Ebimobowei Ebi made the match exciting scoring the equaliser for Chittagong Abahani in the 52nd minute (1-1).

Advertisement
Advertisement

Local forward Rubel Miya scored the match winner for the port city team Abahani in the 72nd minute (2-1).

In the other match, former champions Sheikh Russel KC managed a 1-1 draw with traditional Dhaka Mohammedan SC at the Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi.

Malian striker Souleymane Diabate scored first for the old horse Dhaka Mohammedan SC in the 23rd minute (1-0).

At the same time, Sheikh Russel KC were restricted to 10-man as their Saaduddin received red card while trying to stop a goal-bound ball, but failed.

Advertisement

When Sheikh Russel KC were struggling with 10-man to survive, then their Kyrgyzstani footballer Aizar Akmatov came to rescue his team making equaliser by a good header, utilising a corner of his mate in the 84th minute (1-1).

default-image

Mohammedan SC were also restricted to 10-man in the 67th minute when their Masud Rana got a direct red card.

After the match, the first round of the BPL Football was completed.

Read more from Football
Post Comment
Advertisement