Chittagong Abahani beat Rahmatganj, Sheikh Russel draw with Mohammedan

Coming from behind, Chittagong Abahani made a good start in the 12-team Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football beating Rahmatganj MFS by 2-1 at the Bir Shreshtha Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj on Saturday, reports UNB.

Ghanian professional footballer Philip Adjah put the old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj MFS ahead in the very 4th minute (1-0) to dominate the first half.

But the Nigerian striker Peter Ebimobowei Ebi made the match exciting scoring the equaliser for Chittagong Abahani in the 52nd minute (1-1).