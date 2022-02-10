Chittagong Abahani draw 1-1 with Sheikh Russel KC

Chittagong Abahani Limited split point with Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra when the match ended in a 1-1 goal draw in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football at the Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi, Gazipur on Wednesday, reports BSS.

With the day’s outcome, Chittagong Abahani Limited secured four points from two matches while Sheikh Russel Krirea Chakra bagged two points playing the same number of matches.

In the day’s match, Sheikh Russel KC went on early attacks and got a reply when forward Mohammad Jewel scored in the 20th minute of the match.