Chittagong Abahani draw 1-1 with Sheikh Russel KC

Nigerian forward Ebimobowei restored the parity scoring the lone goal for Chittagong Abahani Limited in the 33rd minute of the match.
After the breather, both the teams got several scoring chances to increase the margin, but failed to convert any of those into a goal.
Sheikh Russel will play their next match against Saif Sporting Club on Sunday at Shaheed Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj while Chittagong Abahani will play against Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited on Monday at the same venue.
Earlier, Chittagong Abahani Limited defeated Rahmatganj MFSby 2-1 goals while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra played to a 1-1 goal draw with Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited in both their respective league opening matches.