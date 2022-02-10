Football

BPL Football

Chittagong Abahani draw 1-1 with Sheikh Russel KC

Prothom Alo English Desk
Chittagong Abahani's Nigerian forward Ebimobowei shoots to score during a BPL match against Sheikh Russel KC at the Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi, Gazipur on 9 February, 2022
Chittagong Abahani Limited split point with Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra when the match ended in a 1-1 goal draw in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football at the Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi, Gazipur on Wednesday, reports BSS.

With the day’s outcome, Chittagong Abahani Limited secured four points from two matches while Sheikh Russel Krirea Chakra bagged two points playing the same number of matches.

In the day’s match, Sheikh Russel KC went on early attacks and got a reply when forward Mohammad Jewel scored in the 20th minute of the match.

Nigerian forward Ebimobowei restored the parity scoring the lone goal for Chittagong Abahani Limited in the 33rd minute of the match.

After the breather, both the teams got several scoring chances to increase the margin, but failed to convert any of those into a goal.

Sheikh Russel will play their next match against Saif Sporting Club on Sunday at Shaheed Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj while Chittagong Abahani will play against Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited on Monday at the same venue.

Earlier, Chittagong Abahani Limited defeated Rahmatganj MFSby 2-1 goals while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra played to a 1-1 goal draw with Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited in both their respective league opening matches.

