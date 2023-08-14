Australia, England primed for blockbuster semi-final clash

Australia and England clash in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday in Sydney in the latest installment of a long-standing sporting rivalry between the countries.

Co-hosts Australia have the nation behind them for the first World Cup semi-final in their history and Stadium Australia will be heaving with an anticipated crowd of about 80,000.

Their heart-stopping penalty shootout win over France in the quarter-finals on Saturday was one of the most-viewed television sporting events in Australia in almost two decades.

But England are the European champions and will be favourites to reach the final of the World Cup for the first time, even if they must face down a hostile crowd.