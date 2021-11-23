Cuban woman says Maradona abused and raped her

Maradona is widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers in history and inspired Argentina to the 1986 World Cup.

He died last year after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot, and after decades of battles with cocaine and alcohol addictions.

Alvarez Rego, a mother of two children aged 15 and four, said her relationship with Maradona lasted "between four and five years" but that she was subjected to abuse.

She claimed that during a trip to Buenos Aires with Maradona in 2001, she had been held against her will for several weeks in a hotel by Maradona's entourage, banned from going out alone, and forced into a breast augmentation operation.