Bangladesh run out of gas, lose final to India 5-2 in ET

Bangladesh lost the final of the SAFF Under-20 Championship to India 5-2 in extra time and had to settle for the runners-up trophy at the Kalinga Stadium of Bhubaneswar, India on Friday, reports news agency UNB.

Gurkirat Singh was the star of the match, finding the back of the net four times to guide hosts India to its second consecutive title.

In the keenly contested final, Gurkirat Singh scored in the 2nd, 60th, 93rd and 99th minute while Himanshu Jhangta netted the other goal for India in the 92nd minute