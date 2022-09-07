Bangladesh emerge group champions to reach semifinal outplaying Maldives 5-0

With the day's feat, Bangladesh finished top in Group A with all-win record securing full six points from straight two matches after crushing hosts Sri Lanka by 5-1 goal in their first match Monday.
In the day's match, Bangladesh dominated the first half by 2-0 goals.
Mirajul Islam of Bangladesh made the first hattrick in the ongoing meet scoring three goals in a row in the 74th, 77th and 90th minutes while Nazmul Huda Faisal and Murshed Ali netted one each in the 4th and 38th minutes respectively.
Earlier, holders India also made a good start in the regional youth soccer meet outplaying Bhutan by 3-0 goals in the inaugural match at the same venue last Monday.