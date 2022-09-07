Football

SAFF U-17

Bangladesh emerge group champions to reach semifinal outplaying Maldives 5-0

Bangladesh emerged Group A champions to reach the semifinal of the six-nation SAFF U-17 Championship outplaying the Maldives by 5-0 goal in their last group match at Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Bangladesh will play the first semifinal on 12 September against the Group B runners-up, yet to be decided. The final match will be held on 14 September.

With the day's feat, Bangladesh finished top in Group A with all-win record securing full six points from straight two matches after crushing hosts Sri Lanka by 5-1 goal in their first match Monday.

In the day's match, Bangladesh dominated the first half by 2-0 goals.

Mirajul Islam of Bangladesh made the first hattrick in the ongoing meet scoring three goals in a row in the 74th, 77th and 90th minutes while Nazmul Huda Faisal and Murshed Ali netted one each in the 4th and 38th minutes respectively.

Earlier, holders India also made a good start in the regional youth soccer meet outplaying Bhutan by 3-0 goals in the inaugural match at the same venue last Monday.

