Bangladesh emerge group champions to reach semifinal outplaying Maldives 5-0

Mirajul Islam of Bangladesh made the first hattrick in the ongoing meet scoring three goals in a row in the 74th, 77th and 90th minutes while Nazmul Huda Faisal and Murshed Ali netted one each in the 4th and 38th minutes respectively.

Earlier, holders India also made a good start in the regional youth soccer meet outplaying Bhutan by 3-0 goals in the inaugural match at the same venue last Monday.