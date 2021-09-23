De Ligt ends Juve wait for Serie A victory at Spezia

Matthijs de Ligt's second-half strike earned Juventus their first victory of the Serie A season at the fifth attempt as a 3-2 comeback win at Spezia on Wednesday moved Massimiliano Allegri's side out of the bottom three.

The Dutch defender fired home in the 72nd minute to give Juve all three points, completing the turnaround after his side had trailed 2-1.

Moise Kean settled Juve nerves and put the visitors 1-0 up in the 28th minute with his first goal since re-signing for the club, firing into the bottom corner after a long ball over the top from Adrien Rabiot.