Dhaka Abahani draw with Police; Sheikh Jamal beat Muktijoddha

But they were saved the blushes by their own Brazilian striker Dorielton Gomes, who also scored the match-winner against Muktijoddha in the previous match. Today he rescued Dhaka Abahani from an awful situation by scoring the equaliser in stoppage time (90+3 minute).
In the day' s other match, former champions Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club maintained their 100 per cent record after two matches, which was enough to put them top of the league on their own, having secured a full six points from two matches as they outplayed Muktijoddha Sangsad KC 3-0 at the Bir Shreshtha Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
Gambian striker Solomon King scored the first for Sheikh Jamal DC in the 20th minute, before Nigerian attacking midfielder Matthew Chinedu added two more goals in the 37th and 55th minutes.