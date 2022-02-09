Football

Dhaka Abahani draw with Police; Sheikh Jamal beat Muktijoddha

Prothom Alo English Desk
Players of Dhaka Abahani and Police FC vies for during a BPL Football match at the Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi on 8 February, 2022
Players of Dhaka Abahani and Police FC vies for during a BPL Football match at the Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi on 8 February, 2022AFP

Six-time champions Dhaka Abahani Ltd miserably dropped points in their second match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football, as they drew 1-1 with newcomers Police FC at the Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi on Tuesday, reports UNB.

In fact, it could have been worse for the traditional giants as Brazilian midfielder Denilson Rodrigues Roldão put Police FC ahead in the 77th minute, stunning this season's Independent Cup and Federation Cup champions.

But they were saved the blushes by their own Brazilian striker Dorielton Gomes, who also scored the match-winner against Muktijoddha in the previous match. Today he rescued Dhaka Abahani from an awful situation by scoring the equaliser in stoppage time (90+3 minute).

In the day' s other match, former champions Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club maintained their 100 per cent record after two matches, which was enough to put them top of the league on their own, having secured a full six points from two matches as they outplayed Muktijoddha Sangsad KC 3-0 at the Bir Shreshtha Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

Gambian striker Solomon King scored the first for Sheikh Jamal DC in the 20th minute, before Nigerian attacking midfielder Matthew Chinedu added two more goals in the 37th and 55th minutes.

