Dhaka Abahani draw with Police; Sheikh Jamal beat Muktijoddha

Six-time champions Dhaka Abahani Ltd miserably dropped points in their second match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football, as they drew 1-1 with newcomers Police FC at the Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi on Tuesday, reports UNB.

In fact, it could have been worse for the traditional giants as Brazilian midfielder Denilson Rodrigues Roldão put Police FC ahead in the 77th minute, stunning this season's Independent Cup and Federation Cup champions.