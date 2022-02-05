Football

BPL Football

Dhaka Abahani, Saif SC off the mark with winning starts

Prothom Alo English Desk
Brazilian striker Dorielton Gomes scores the goal for six-time champions Dhaka Abahani Limited against Muktijoddha Sangsad KC at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi on 4 February 2022
Brazilian striker Dorielton Gomes scores the goal for six-time champions Dhaka Abahani Limited against Muktijoddha Sangsad KC at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi on 4 February 2022BFF

Six-time champions Dhaka Abahani Limited made a good start in 12-team Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football tournament, beating Muktijoddha Sangsad KC 1-0 on a rain -soaked pitch at the Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi, reports UNB.

Newcomer Swadhinata KS made a big upset in the same venue on Thursday beating last two times champions Bashundhara Kings by 2-1 goals, but the popular sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani faced no trouble to beat the Muktijoddha Sangsad team on an uncharacteristic February day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Brazilian striker Dorielton Gomes scored the match-winning goal for the Independent Cup and Federation Cup champions Dhaka Abahani in the 12th minute of the match.

default-image

In Friday’ s other match, Saif Sporting Club rose from slumber at the death to complete a 1-0 victory over Bangladesh Police FC, also in a rain soaked match at the Bir Shreshtha Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

Advertisement

Rwanda defender Emery Bayisenge scored the all important goal for Saif SC in the stoppage time (90+2 minute) of the match.

The eleven-round first phase matches of BPL are now being held in two venues adjoining the capital -- Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi and the Bir Shreshtha Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj, and it will continue till 19 or 20 March.

Read more from Football
Post Comment
Advertisement