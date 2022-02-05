Dhaka Abahani, Saif SC off the mark with winning starts

Brazilian striker Dorielton Gomes scored the match-winning goal for the Independent Cup and Federation Cup champions Dhaka Abahani in the 12th minute of the match.
In Friday’ s other match, Saif Sporting Club rose from slumber at the death to complete a 1-0 victory over Bangladesh Police FC, also in a rain soaked match at the Bir Shreshtha Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
Rwanda defender Emery Bayisenge scored the all important goal for Saif SC in the stoppage time (90+2 minute) of the match.
The eleven-round first phase matches of BPL are now being held in two venues adjoining the capital -- Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi and the Bir Shreshtha Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj, and it will continue till 19 or 20 March.