Dhaka Abahani, Saif SC off the mark with winning starts

Rwanda defender Emery Bayisenge scored the all important goal for Saif SC in the stoppage time (90+2 minute) of the match.

The eleven-round first phase matches of BPL are now being held in two venues adjoining the capital -- Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi and the Bir Shreshtha Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj, and it will continue till 19 or 20 March.