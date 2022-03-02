Dhaka Abahani suffer first defeat

Daniel Colindres gave Dhaka Abahani a deserving lead in the 16th minute but the lead lasted for few minutes as Peter Ebimobowei restored the parity for Chittagong Abahani Limited in the 20th minute of the match.
William Twala put Chittagong Abahani ahead scoring the second goal in the 37th minute while after the breather Omid Popalzay further widened the margin scoring the third goal in the 64th minute of the match.
Raphael Augusto reduced the margin scoring the second goal for Abahani Limited in the 89th minute of the match.
The day's win saw the port city team Chittagong Abahani raised their tally to 12 points from six matches while the sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Dhaka Abahani remained at their previous credit of 13 points playing the same number of matches.
Abahani Limited, Dhaka will play their next match against Saif SC at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet while Chittagong Abahani meet Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj. Both the matches will be held on 6 March.
The sky blue outfit Abahani Limited earlier made a winning start in the league beating Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 1-0 goal, but they lost valuable point playing to a 1-1 goal draw with Bangladesh Police Football Club in their second match of the league.
Abahani however staged a brilliant fight back in the winning streak winning with 3-0 drubbing in their third match against Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society and went top of the table defeating Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 3-1 goals in their fourth match and edged past their arch-rival Mohammedan Sporting Club by a solitary goal in their fifth match of the league.
While Chittagong Abahani Limited earlier beat Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 2-1 goals in their league opening match, played out to a 1-1 goal draw with Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in their second match and again shared point with Mohammedan playing out to a 1-1 goal draw in their third match and beat Swadhinata Krira Sangha by 2-1 goals in their fourth match and played out to a 3-3 goal draw with Saif Sporting Club in their fifth match of the league.
Wednesday's matches: Bangladesh Police Football Club vs Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra at Muktijuddho Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi at 3.00pm and Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society vs Uttar Baridhara Club at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet at 5.30pm.