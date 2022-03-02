Dhaka Abahani suffer first defeat

Six times league champions Abahani Limited, Dhaka suffered their first defeat in the ongoing TVS Bangladesh Premier League football as they suffered a 2-3 goal defeat to Chittagong Abahani Limited on Tuesday at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet, reports BSS.

It was once again a stunning performance by a spirited Chittagong Abahani as they carried the same intensity as the previous match against Dhaka Abahani.

In the day's match, Nigerian forward Peter Ebimobowei, South African striker William Twala and Afghan midfielder Omid Popalzay scored one goal each for Chittagong Abahani Limited who led the first half by 2-1 goals.

Costa Rican forward Daniel Colindres and Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto netted one goal apiece for Dhaka Abahani.