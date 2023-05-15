Unbreakable defence, Lewandowski’s fast start: How Barca won La Liga

Barcelona have been known over the years for their attacking flair, from Ronaldinho to Lionel Messi, but their triumph this season has been based on a mean defence.

The Blaugrana have conceded only 13 goals in 34 games, far fewer than any other side.

Andreas Christensen arrived on a free transfer from Chelsea and has slotted in perfectly, while his centre-back partner Ronald Araujo has staked his claim to be considered one of the best defenders in the world.

Xavi allowed young dynamo Alejandro Balde to phase out veteran left-back Jordi Alba and Jules Kounde has played out of position at right-back to cover for weakness in that area, creating a pacy backline.

It is no coincidence that Barcelona’s Champions League elimination happened with many defenders injured, when Xavi was forced to pick now-retired Gerard Pique and Marcos Alonso at the heart of defence.