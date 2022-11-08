A weird start of history

The rules of football were first registered in 1863 in England. The game gradually became very popular among working class and disseminated throughout the world.

When the Frenchmen first established FIFA in 1904 the organisation neither had money nor political power but it had the desire to stage a world level tournament.

During that time the biggest attraction of the footballing world was the Olympic Games. FIFA understood football is one of its main events. So, they discussed the first World Cup during the Antwerp Council of Olympic Games in 1920 and the discussion got more intense in 1924.

Two Frenchmen - Jules Rimet and Henri Delaunay - were the fathers of the World Cup. FIFA president Rimet was romantic, diplomatic, a planner while Secretary Delaunay was a workhorse, passionate, a dreamer.

Football by then became global and Uruguay was the prime example.

The country of only 2 million people, unknown to most of the Europeans, with the first ever superstar in football, Andrade, won consecutive Olympic golds in football to mark their position on the football map.

Uruguay dreamt of arranging the 1930 World Cup. The country’s coffers were full thanks to huge export of wool, leather, and beef. Under the presidency of Ordonez, the profit from agricultural export was channeled to the development of progressive politics, improving the education system and prosperity of the country.