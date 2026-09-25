Who will captain Argentina after Messi? Scaloni reveals the name

Although he has now officially been given the responsibility, captaincy is not new to Romero. He has already led Argentina three times in the absence of the team’s regular captains. He first wore the captain’s armband in 2025 in Argentina’s important 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Chile in the South American qualifiers.

He was then handed the captaincy again in a friendly against Venezuela in October of the same year. Romero also led the team to a 2-1 victory over Mauritania ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Messi had been Argentina’s captain for 15 years, since 2011. Before him, Javier Mascherano wore the captain’s armband from 2006 to 2011. The other two Argentina captains this century were Juan Pablo Sorin and Juan Veron. Romero is set to become Argentina’s fifth captain of the 21st century.