Foden fires Man City to record fourth consecutive Premier League title

Manchester City won an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title on Sunday as Phil Foden's double inspired a 3-1 victory over West Ham.

No side in the history of the English top flight had ever won four successive titles, but City have become accustomed to rewriting the record books under Pep Guardiola.

The Catalan coach has masterminded six Premier League wins in the past seven seasons.

In four of those years City have also surpassed the 90-point mark and were pushed to it this season to deny Arsenal a first title since 2003/04.

"I'm pretty sure for our fans our team now will be the best (ever)," said Guardiola.

"In terms of numbers nobody has been better than us in goals, points, four (titles) in a row.

"We have done something unbelievable. Six Premier Leagues in seven years with the quality, the managers and teams in this league."