Mohammedan win Federation Cup title after fourteen years

Mohammedan Sporting Club finally broke the jinx as they won the title of Federation Cup Football after a prolong fourteen year beating their arch-rival Abahani Limited by 4-2 goals in penalty shootout in the nerve-wrecking final held Tuesday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

The match rolled into a tie breaker after the regulation and extra time ended 4-4 draw.

In the shootout, Mohammedan missed one out of five shots while Abahani missed two of their first four shots. Mohamedan's substitute custodian Bipu saved two attempts of Abahani.

Thanks to Mohammedan captain Souleymane Diabate, who led Mohammedan from the front, with his timely hat-trick that helped Mohammedan to end their title drought since after winning the Independence Cup title in 2014.