From Maradona to Messi: Bangladesh's enduring love for Argentina

There are rooftops draped in blue and white and murals of Lionel Messi everywhere -- but this is not Argentina, it is Bangladesh where football-crazy fans are again celebrating their unique bond with the South American giants.

The craze for Argentina has endured for decades in a country of 170 million people who have never qualified for the World Cup, but embrace the global showpiece with unmatched passion.

The connection is once again on display ahead of Sunday's final in New Jersey, where the defending champions will face Spain.

While fans in Buenos Aires prepare for what they hope will be another night of celebration, the mood more than 10,000 miles away in Dhaka is also reaching fever pitch.

"I was tense during the Argentina-Egypt match. I was sweating and almost cried," motor mechanic Nurul Islam told AFP.

"But now I can confidently say that Argentina will win."