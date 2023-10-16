Barcelona's football school to kick off in Dhaka

Barça Academy, the official football school of FC Barcelona, is kicking off in Bangladesh as International School Dhaka (ISD) has formed a partnership to bring the academy to the country.

The leading school is about to launch its Autumn Training Camp, featuring a sell-out crowd of students from ISD and other schools, all of whom will benefit from the expert training of Barça Academy coaches, says a press release.

Two coaches from Barça Academy – Joel Linas, technical coordinator, and Gorka Pujol, head coach – are coming to Dhaka to train the children. The Autumn Training Camp kicks off on the sporting facilities of ISD Field on 22 October that will run throughout the week of the month.