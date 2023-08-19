Neymar returns as Brazil launch World Cup qualifying campaign

Brazil coach Fernando Diniz called up Neymar and Vinicius Junior Friday for the opening matches of the Selecao’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, but left out Lucas Paqueta, who faces a sports-betting investigation in Britain.

Still smarting from their elimination by Croatia in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup, five-time champions Brazil will launch their qualifying campaign against Bolivia on 8 September in Belem, in northern Brazil, then play Peru on 12 September in Lima.

It is the first squad announcement for 49-year-old Brazilian Diniz, who took over from Tite in the wake of the Selecao’s disappointing run in Qatar.