Pakistan break Bangladesh hearts with 1-0 win to reach SAFF final
A packed National Stadium in Dhaka had gathered in hope of witnessing Bangladesh end their 21-year wait for a place in the SAFF Championship final. Instead, the home crowd went home heartbroken as Pakistan snatched a dramatic 1-0 victory in Saturday’s semi-final.
Abdus Samad scored the decisive goal five minutes from time, capitalising on a mistake by Bangladesh goalkeeper Mehedi Hasan Srabon to send Pakistan into the final for the first time in the tournament’s history.
Pakistan will face India in the final on 17 November.
For Bangladesh, the defeat was particularly painful. Their last appearance in a SAFF final came in 2005, when they beat Pakistan in the semi-final in Karachi. This time, with home support behind them, they failed to take the final step.
The match was closely contested from the outset, with both sides creating opportunities. Bangladesh enjoyed around 64 per cent possession but struggled to turn their control of the ball into clear-cut chances, particularly in the final third.
Pakistan, meanwhile, looked dangerous on the counterattack and made life difficult for Bangladesh with their physical approach.
The hosts came agonisingly close to taking the lead in the 27th minute. Shamit Shome headed the ball into the path of Rakib Hossain, whose powerful shot was initially saved by the Pakistan goalkeeper before rebounding off the post. It was one of Bangladesh’s best opportunities of the night.
Pakistan also struck the woodwork. Abdus Samad found space after Tariq Kazi failed to track him properly and unleashed a shot that rattled the post.
The first half ended goalless, with both teams having come close but neither able to find the net.
Bangladesh continued to push after the break. Rakib had another effort blocked by a Pakistan defender, while Shamit Shome came close to receiving Suki Itofusa’s cutback inside the box. However, Pakistan defender Abdullah reached the ball first and cleared the danger.
Mohammad Ibrahim came on for Shuki Itofusa in the 61st minute as Bangladesh sought to inject fresh energy into their attack. Farhan Ali also threatened with a fine effort, but the shot narrowly missed the target. A subsequent review showed that he had been offside.
As the match entered its closing stages, Pakistan began to threaten more frequently. Hamza Choudhury conceded a free kick just outside the box, but Srabon produced an excellent diving save to his left to keep Bangladesh in the game. Hamza then made an important clearance to avert further danger.
But the reprieve did not last.
With five minutes remaining, Abdus Samad's shot beat Srabon to give Pakistan the lead. Bangladesh had little time to recover, and four minutes of added time were not enough to rescue them.
Frustration spilled into the stands in the closing moments, with flares thrown onto the field, briefly interrupting play. The match ended amid disorder, compounding a painful night for the home supporters.
For Pakistan, it was a historic victory. For Bangladesh, it was another missed opportunity to return to the SAFF final after more than two decades.
Reportedly spectators set fire to parts of the stands at the National Stadium. Fire Service personnel arrived and brought the blaze under control.
The footballers looked devastated after the match, with several of them seen in tears.