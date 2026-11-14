Pakistan break Bangladesh hearts with 1-0 win to reach SAFF final

The hosts came agonisingly close to taking the lead in the 27th minute. Shamit Shome headed the ball into the path of Rakib Hossain, whose powerful shot was initially saved by the Pakistan goalkeeper before rebounding off the post. It was one of Bangladesh’s best opportunities of the night.

Pakistan also struck the woodwork. Abdus Samad found space after Tariq Kazi failed to track him properly and unleashed a shot that rattled the post.

The first half ended goalless, with both teams having come close but neither able to find the net.

Bangladesh continued to push after the break. Rakib had another effort blocked by a Pakistan defender, while Shamit Shome came close to receiving Suki Itofusa’s cutback inside the box. However, Pakistan defender Abdullah reached the ball first and cleared the danger.